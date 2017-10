ఎవరు అసలు లీడర్?: ఆనందీబెన్ పటేల్ వర్సెస్ అమిత్ షా

Politics

Swetha

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah’s meeting with bête noire Anandiben Patel, former Gujarat chief minister, on October 1 was meant to send a message that the party’s state unit was united. But it seems to have achieved the opposite effect: it has left uncertain the fate of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a confidant of Shah’s, and triggered a factious scramble for election tickets. Gujarat goes to Assembly polls later this year.