ఉ.కొరియాలో ఇలాంటి వ్యవస్థ ఉందా?: అణిచివేతకు బీజం ఇక్కడే.. మరో విస్తుపోయే నిజం..

Grapevine

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

In 1957, when Kim Il Sung was struggling to retain control over North Korea, he launched a massive investigation into the populace of the country. The end result of that investigation was a completely changed social system that separated everybody into three classes: “hostiles,” “wavering,” and “core.” The designations were based not on the person, but on their family history.