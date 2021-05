కడప జిల్లాలో ఘోరం .. జిలెటిన్ స్టిక్స్ పేలి 10మంది మృతి, సీఎం జగన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి, చంద్రబాబు స్పందన ఇదీ !!

English summary

10 labourers were killed as Bolero vehicle carrying gelatin sticks exploded and fell on them while they were busy in their works at a limestone quarry near Mamillapalli village in Kalasapadu mandal in Kadapa district on Saturday. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and began recuse operations to save labourers. The cops are shifting the injured to the nearby government hospital for treatment. The death toll might go up as still workers are trapped beneath the vehicle with serious injuries. The police are probing as to what led gelatin sticks to explode.