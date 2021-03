తెరమీదకు అమరావతి భూ కుంభకోణం .. లోకేష్ తో పాటు ఆ టీడీపీ నేతల మెడకు ఉచ్చు బిగుస్తుందా ?

English summary

The YCP government, which has been alleging insider trading in Amaravati lands from the outset, has handed over the responsibility of investigating land irregularities to the AP CID. CID officials, who have been pulling the strings of illegal land acquisition in Amaravati ever since, have recently issued notices to TDP chief and then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, as well as Narayana, who is now a minister. With this, along with Chandrababu, Lokesh and a few other names are mainly heard in the background and the debate continues as to whether they will also be trapped in the capital land irregularities.