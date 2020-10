AP Opinion Poll-2020: జగన్ ఏడాదిన్నర పాలనపై జనం ఏమనుకుంటున్నారు? సీఎం రేసులో ఆ మహిళా నేత?

Majority Voters in Andhra say TDP is effective Opposition to YSRCP Government TDP-59% BJP-8% Janasena-4% Cong-1% Dont Know/Undecided as of now-28% pic.twitter.com/iajlroOf9W

Andhra Pradesh Opinion Poll Who would you want as Chief Minister if Assembly election is held now? YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-53.40% N.ChandraBabu Naidu-40.60% Pawan Kalyan-3.90% Daggubati Purandeswari-1.10% Kanna Lakshminarayana-1.00% pic.twitter.com/0SifSN677f

Andhra Pradesh Opinion Poll-2020 Voting Preference of AP Voters if Assembly Election is held now(Change from 2019 Election) YSRCP-52.97%(+3.02) TDP-40.06%(+0.89) Janasena-3.56%(-1.97) BJP-2.20%(+1.36) Others-1.21%(-3.3) pic.twitter.com/al27t2TE8q

Andhra Pradesh Opinion Poll on one and half year of YSRCP Government. Opinion Poll Methodology pic.twitter.com/BoC5jPpB7K

English summary

VDP Associates R&D conducted Comprehensive Opinion Poll on one and half year of Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 64% of voters are satisfied with Grama Volunteer system and 59% of voters say government unable to handle sand availability issue in AP.