టిటిడిలో మరో టికెట్ల స్కామ్...వరుస కుంభకోణాలపై సర్వత్రా ఆందోళన

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The Rs. 300 special entry darshan tickets booked by piligrims website were found to be fake during ttd vigilence examination, here on monday. According to ttd CVSO Ravikrishna the piligrims purchased online tickets scanning counter. However, they proved to be fake zerox tickets during the regular inspection at the temple, as the bar code scanners could not recognise the tickets. Eventhough the ttd employees Kanakaraju and Surendra, who have joined hands with mediator Vasu, have scanned Gerox's ticket and try to send piligrims.