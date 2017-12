ఎపి సిఎం చంద్రబాబు స్థానంలో యనమల...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was replaced by a finance minister Yanyamala Ramakrishnudu for the event of Vijay Rupani as Gujarat chief minister's sworn celebration on Tuesday. Generally the swearing-in of the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states Chandrababu is going. This time, however, he sent the Finance Minister to replace him. so, obviously, it is in the spotlight.