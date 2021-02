జోగి రమేశ్ నోరు మూసుకోవాలి -ఎస్ఈసీ నిమ్మగడ్డ ఆదేశం -‘స్కీములు కట్’ వ్యాఖ్యల ఫలితం -రచ్చ

English summary

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had restriction orders on ruling YSRCP Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh from meeting and speaking to people till February 17. Nimmagadda issued these orders following ‘serious complaints’ against the MLA from three major political parties. A few days ago, he had issued similar orders against Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.