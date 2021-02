వైసీపీ రెబల్ రఘురామ సంచలనం.. నర్సాపురానికి పయనం... ఏడాది తర్వాత సొంత ఇలాఖాకు.. ఏం జరగబోతుంది?

English summary

YSRCP rebel MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju is finally about to step into his own department. He has been away from Narsapur for almost a year and is scheduled to re-enter the constituency on Friday (February 26). He announced the details of his visit on Facebook. With the MP coming back to the constituency now, it has become a matter of debate how people will receive him. Most importantly the local YCP ranks were not likely to counter him.