బాబ్రీ తీర్పు : సనాతనధర్మం రక్షించబడిందన్న స్వరూపానంద, ఇది హిందువుల విజయమన్న శ్రీనివాసానంద

English summary

Visakha Sharada Swaroopanandendra Swamy expressed happiness over the dismissal of the Babri case by the CBI special court. He said it was a matter of happiness to dismiss the case, which had been pending in court for decades. Srinivasananda Saraswati also hailed the CBI court verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case. He said the hindus were happy .