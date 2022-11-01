చిరంజీవితో బ్రిటీష్ డిప్యూటీ హైకమిషనర్ భేటీ: సంప్రదాయ వంటకాలతో లంచ్

YouTube
    హైదరాబాద్: బ్రిటీష్ డిప్యూటీ హైకమిషనర్(ఏపీ-తెలంగాణ) గారెత్ విన్ ఓవెన్‌తో ప్రముఖ సినీనటుడు చిరంజీవి మంగళవారం భేటీ అయ్యారు. చిరంజీవి నివాసంలోనే వీరి భేటీ జరిగింది. యూకే-భారతదేశాల మధ్య వ్యవహారాలు, రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల గురించి ముచ్చటించారు.

    చర్చల అనంతరం ఇద్దరూ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా స్పందించారు. బ్రిటీష్ డిప్యూటీ కొత్త హైకమిషనర్ గారెత్ ను కలవడం సంతోషంగా ఉందని చిరంజీవి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. భోజనం చేస్తూ పలు అంశాలపై మాట్లాడుకున్నామని తెలిపారు. ఆవకాయ్ మన సంప్రదాయ వంటలను ఆయనకు రుచి చూపించానని వెల్లడించారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవికి గారెత్ ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. తన జీవితాంతం ఈ సాయంత్రాన్ని గుర్తు పెట్టుకునని ఆయన చెప్పారు. మీ రక్తదాన కేంద్రాల్లోని ఒక దాంట్లో మిమ్మల్ని కలిసేందుకు ఎదురుచూస్తున్నానని తెలిపారు.

    తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ గురించి చర్చించామని, ఎన్నో ఏళ్లుగా సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు చేస్తున్న చిరంజీవిని అభినందించినట్లు బ్రిటీష్ డిప్యూటీ హైకమిషనర్ గారెత్ విన్ ఓవెన్ తన ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    chiranjeevi hyderabad british andhra pradesh telangana చిరంజీవి హైదరాబాద్ బ్రిటీష్ ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ తెలంగాణ

    English summary
    british deputy high commissioner meets actor chiranjeevi in Hyderabad.
