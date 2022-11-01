చిరంజీవితో బ్రిటీష్ డిప్యూటీ హైకమిషనర్ భేటీ: సంప్రదాయ వంటకాలతో లంచ్

Andhra Pradesh

హైదరాబాద్: బ్రిటీష్ డిప్యూటీ హైకమిషనర్(ఏపీ-తెలంగాణ) గారెత్ విన్ ఓవెన్‌తో ప్రముఖ సినీనటుడు చిరంజీవి మంగళవారం భేటీ అయ్యారు. చిరంజీవి నివాసంలోనే వీరి భేటీ జరిగింది. యూకే-భారతదేశాల మధ్య వ్యవహారాలు, రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల గురించి ముచ్చటించారు.

Delighted to meet Gareth Wynn Owen @UKinHyderabad the new British Dy High Commissioner in town.Exchanged courteous notes on many topics of UK,India & Telugu states over dinner at my place. Got him to taste some traditional Telugu delicacies,not to forget some spicy #Avakaya 😊 pic.twitter.com/CF8rx7bUBS

చర్చల అనంతరం ఇద్దరూ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా స్పందించారు. బ్రిటీష్ డిప్యూటీ కొత్త హైకమిషనర్ గారెత్ ను కలవడం సంతోషంగా ఉందని చిరంజీవి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. భోజనం చేస్తూ పలు అంశాలపై మాట్లాడుకున్నామని తెలిపారు. ఆవకాయ్ మన సంప్రదాయ వంటలను ఆయనకు రుచి చూపించానని వెల్లడించారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవికి గారెత్ ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. తన జీవితాంతం ఈ సాయంత్రాన్ని గుర్తు పెట్టుకునని ఆయన చెప్పారు. మీ రక్తదాన కేంద్రాల్లోని ఒక దాంట్లో మిమ్మల్ని కలిసేందుకు ఎదురుచూస్తున్నానని తెలిపారు.

Elated to meet @KChiruTweets. We discussed about collaboration between the UK and thriving Tollywood industry. Appreciated him on the expansive charity work over the years and during the Covid period.



Look forward to continuing the conversation! pic.twitter.com/sG0mxGfWX3