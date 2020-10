పోలవరంపై జగన్ సర్కార్ కు కేంద్రం షాక్ .. నిర్మాణానికే నిధులు , పునరావాసానికి కాదు

English summary

The Center is giving a shock to the AP government over the Polavaram project. A number of key issues came to light with the RTI information on the Polavaram project. The Center has said that it will only fund the construction of the Polavaram Dam and that it will also pay as per the estimates quoted in 2013-14. The Center has stated that it has nothing to do with the resettlement of Polavaram flood affected villages rehabilitation. With this, the AP government fell into a dilemma.