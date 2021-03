English summary

central government has revealed some more shocking facts regarding Andhra Pradesh and the new executive capital Visakhapatnam. Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Sanjay Dhotre told that centre withdraws proposed visakhapatnam ITIR‌ project. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that construction of new railway projects in ap has been hampered by jagan govt attitude of not being able to provide its share of funds due to financial difficulties.