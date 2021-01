ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లో రాజకీయ ఉగ్రవాదం, జగన్ పాలనలో యువత భవిత అంధకారమయం : చంద్రబాబు ధ్వజం

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has slammed political terrorism in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu called on the youth on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today and asked them to take the responsibility of tidying up the state. Chandrababu urged the youth to innovate a society free from destruction and orthodoxy. Chandrababu wants you all to be young people with iron muscles, steel nerves and diamond will.