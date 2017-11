Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has some weakness point, said Ex-MP Undavalli Arun Kumar here in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. Speaking on Polavaram project he passed comments like this. He asked why CM Chandrabau Naidu is not fighting with Central Government as AP State has it's right. On the other hand, Vijayawada MLA Jaleel Khan also passed some comments on this issue. He told that Polavaram Project is CM Chandrababu Naidu's target and to complete this project if it requires they will beg people for monedy and completes the project.