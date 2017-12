నేడు చంద్రబాబు పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్ట్ సందర్శన: రాజకీయంగా కీలకమే...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

amaravathi: AP CM Chandrababu will tour Polavaram Project area today. The Chief Minister will conduct Polavaram works. From there, he will reach Polavaram project camp office on the hilltop and conduct a review meeting with the officials. Interestingly, if one goes by the prevalent atmosphere and the gathering storm, it appears that almost every party will go to the people on one common electoral plank – Polavaram project.