పోలవరంపై సీఎం జగన్ సమీక్షా సమావేశం .. అధికారులకు కీలక ఆదేశాలు

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the Polavaram project being constructed by the Andhra Pradesh government with great ambition. Reviews conducted at the CM's camp office were reviewed with the superiors overseeing the construction work of the Polavaram project in relation to the Department of Water Resources on key works such as Spillway, Approach Channel, Upstream Copper Dam, ECRF Dam, Gate Alignment etc.