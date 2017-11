గుడ్డు ధర చూసి గుడ్లు తేలేస్తున్న జనాలు...ఈ ఏడాదిలోనే అత్యధిక ధర పలుకుతున్న వైనం

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Hike in the price of vegetables and drop in production has sent the cost of eggs skyrocketingfor the last few days in Namakkal, a major egg production hub in the country. The wholesale egg price has soared to Rs 5.16 at Namakkal on Friday, the highest ever so far.The poultry industry here is witnessing a steady fall in the production of eggs for the past few months