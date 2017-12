Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP Minister Amaranath Reddy fired on YSRCP MLA RK Roja on Friday. He also said "I born in Village.. I can speak more than Roja". MLA Roja on Thursday criticised TDP Government and CM Chandrababu Naidu on various issues. As a counter for her comments today Minister Amaranath Reddy responded.