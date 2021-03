విశాఖ ఉక్కు కోసం ప్రధాని మోడీకి లేఖ రాసిన మాజీ జేడీ లక్ష్మీ నారాయణ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

English description Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana said that the Vizag plant has specialties that no other steel plant in our country has. He said the plant could be brought back into profit with minor changes. To this end, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi. The letter stated that the plant did not need to be privatized. He said that Visakhapatnam Steel was the heartbeat of Andhra Pradesh and it needed to be looked at differently than other companies.