సమీక్షల పేరుతో సొంత పార్టీ నేతలనే విసిగిస్తున్నారా చంద్రబాబు .. అయిపోయిన పెళ్ళికి మేళాలెందుకు

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu conducting review meetings on parlamentary constituencies about the election results. Chandrababu's review meetings on the issue of elections, polling patterns, and the number of seats in Andhra Pradesh have become difficult for TDP leaders. Most surveys say that the success of the YCP in the AP . TDPleaders are in tension .Again chandrababu creating tension with his review meetings about the seats. Many leaders are absent from review meetings.Yesterday Babu conducted the meeting in Srikakulam district, the leaders of seven Assembly constituencies were to attend, while the Srikakulam sitting MLA Gunda Lakshmi devi did not attend the review and the main members of the Srikakulam constituency did not attend. Chandrababu became serious. Responding to the MLA's absence from the schedule,