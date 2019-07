జగన్ ఎఫెక్ట్ .. హైదరాబాద్ లో రియల్ మార్కెట్ ఫుల్ .. అమరావతిలో రియల్ ఎస్టేట్ డల్

English summary

Thanks to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the real estate market in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad is booming. As per real estate experts, the real estate market in Hyderabad has picked momentum after YCP emerged victorious in Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Since May 23, the results day, the real-estate market in Hyderabad has seen huge surge owing to the downfall of the real-estate market in Amaravati, AP's capital.As there is a lot of ambiguity in Amaravati with the formation of new government and CM Jagan's aggressive decisions related to policy and politics, potential buyers and investors have their own apprehensions when it comes to AP. Hence, many of investors are looking to buy properties in and around Hyderabad. And the buyers, investors are adopting a wait and watch policy when it comes to Amaravati. They want to take an year or two years before things get settle down in AP and depending on then prevailing condition, the realtors could take a call whether to buy properties or not in AP.This is indeed a tricky situation to realtors who started constructions in AP as the sales have drastically come down. Both inquiries and closures have come down in AP, confirmed a realtor. Meanwhile, the realtors in Hyderabad are cashing in on the situation.