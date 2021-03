వైయస్ఆర్ జయంతి నాడు జగనన్న స్వచ్చ సంకల్పం : గ్రామాల పరిశుభ్రతకు జగన్ సర్కార్ భారీ ప్లాన్

English summary

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has embarked on another mega project.CM Jaganmohan Reddy hopes to launch the program on July 8, YSR Jayanti, under the name Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam. Preparatory activities will start in all the villages from April 7 to make the villages clean villages. It was decided to involve the people in shaping the villages clean.