ఎన్టీఆర్ , వై ఎస్సార్ ల తర్వాత రాజకీయాల్లో లెజెండ్ .. నిజమైన వారసుడు వైఎస్ జగన్ అన్న యార్లగడ్డ

Heaping praises on CM Jagan, Sahitya Akademi Award winner and noted writer Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad described him as the true successor to legends NTR and YS Rajasekhar Reddy."YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the nice blend of NTR and YSR," said Lakshmi Prasad. Yarlagadda added that NTR and YSR are true identity of Telugu people and they occur to mind when one thinks of Telugudanam. He said YS Jagan has the characteristics of YSR and NTR. "Jagan has YSR's dedication, commitment and will, while he also has NTR's kindness, heart," said Yarlagadda. He said that Panche Kattu and Kanduva being part of proud Telugu attire.Referring CM Jagan as 'Babu', Yarlagadda was all praises for Jagan who graced for the launch of his book 'Peddala Sabha Lo Telugu Pedda' on C Narayana Reddy. By naming Jagan next to NTR and YSR, it is clear that Chandrababu Naidu's name is deliberately ignored.Interestingly, Yarlagadda also revealed that he had met YS Jagan on 20th May and told him that he is leaving to the US for NATS (North America Telugu Society) Sabha. Yarlagadda said Jagan's reply was terrific as he had told him back, "How will you go anna? I'm swearing-in on 30th May." Yarlagadda said this is example of Jagan's confidence.