జగన్ క్యాబినెట్ భేటీ .. ఆంక్షలతో మందడంలో ఉద్రిక్తత .. భారీగా పోలీసు బలగాలు

English summary

tension prevailed in Mandadam village under AP capital Amravati. Police were heavily deployed in Mandadam village in the wake of the ongoing Jagan cabinet meeting at the secretariat today. The shops in Mandadam village were closed. Police have ordered the evacuation of protest camps for farmers agitating for the capital Amravati in the wake of a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. This led to an altercation between the police and the villagers of Mandadam.