జగన్ నియంత పాలన, చంద్రబాబును జైలుకు పంపే ఆలోచనతోనే కుట్ర : నోటీసులపై టీడీపీ నేతల ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leaders are upset over AP CID officials issuing notices to Chandrababu Naidu. It is known that since the YCP government came to power, Telugu Desam has been targeting by ycp govt, alleging irregularities in the lands of the capital Amaravati . TDP leaders have been sharply critical of the YCP government for taking partisan action by issuing notices to Chandrababu Naidu on capital lands.