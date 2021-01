ఆ ఆలయాల పునర్నిర్మాణానికి రేపే ముహూర్తం .. ప్రతిపక్షాలకు, ముఖ్యంగా చంద్రబాబుకు జగన్ షాకింగ్ సమాధానం

English summary

It is known that large scale temples were demolished in Vijayawada during the Telugu Desam Party rule. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to rebuild the temples demolished during Chandrababu's reign to make it clear to everyone that he had devotion to temples and Hindu gods. CM Jagan will hold a bhoomi puja tomorrow for the initial reconstruction work of 9 temples demolished during Chandrababu's reign at a cost of Rs 3.79 crore. Besides, the development work of Durga temple with Rs 77 crore will start tomorrow.