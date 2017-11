విషాదంలో జనసేన ముఖ్య నేత.. పరామర్శకు పవన్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Janasena senior leader, Ex-TTD board member Dr.Hariprasad's mother Gurucharana Padmam passed away. As she was suffering ill health.. She passed away in her house here in Tirupati. Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan will come to Tirupati to pay his condolenses, says party sources.