ట్విస్ట్: కనిగిరిఘటనలో లవర్‌ కీలకం: 'ఆ ముగ్గురిని ఎందుకు వదిలేశారు'?

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

In a shocking incident, a degree student was molested by a friend of her friend in Kanigiri town of Prakasam district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The barbaric incident was filmed by a group of friends of the accused in August and uploaded on social media in a bid to circulate it all over. A complaint has been filed against the accused namely, Karthik, Pawan, and Sai, who were involved in filming the whole incident.