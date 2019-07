కిషన్ రెడ్డి తో వల్లభనేని వంశీ భేటీ ...టీడీపీ కి షాక్ ఇస్తారని ప్రచారం

English summary

The meeting of Gannavaram TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi with Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy has become hot topic in TDP circles. A picture of Kishan Reddy, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Manikyala Rao is widely shared. Amidst BJP's claims that 18 TDP MLAs are in touch with their party and likely to jump into their fold, the meeting of Vallabhaneni Vamsi with Kishan Reddy has triggered panic in TDP circles.However, the picture is clicked during a program at Swarna Bharati Trust in Krishna district for which Kishan Reddy is invited as chief guest and Vamsi as one of the guests. While Vallabhaneni Vamsi's supporters are saying there is no political agenda behind the meet and it was just a courtesy meet on the sidelines of the program where the duo met. Vamsi said to have appreciated Kishan Reddy for being chosen as Union Minister of State for Home.