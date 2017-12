వారసులం మేమైతే....తవ్వడానికి మీరెవరు?...చెన్నంపల్లికోటలో కొత్త ట్విస్ట్

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

kurnool: Locals believe that there are treasure deposits in Chennampalli Fort in kurnool district . For this AP government allowed the excavation to explore the gold,dimonds treasure. in this background the locals say that the authorities found some objects here. Now they are looking at the tunnel where the scanners are being investigated. Then the secret of the treasure is revealed. But suddenly this is the new twist happened at Chennampalli fort.