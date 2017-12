వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేపై మంత్రి సోమిరెడ్డి రూ. 5 కోట్ల పరువునష్టం దావా

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP Minister Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy filed a defamation suit for Rs.5 crores on YCP MLA Kakani Govardhan before the district court. Kakani alleged that Minister Somireddy had foreign assets and regarding that he released some documents before. Police verified those documents and reported that they are fake. In this scenario, Minister Somireddy filed a defamation suit on Kakani Govardhan.