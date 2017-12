హీటెక్కించిన మిస్ వైజాగ్ 2017 పోటీలు.. ఒకవైపు ఆందోళన, మరోవైపు అందాల ప్రదర్శన!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A large number of women activists were taken into custody when they tried to disrupt the Miss Vizag Beauty Contest being held at a hotel in the city on Sunday night. Many women organisations have been agitating against the contest. The activists even met HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and urged him not to promote such women-insulting events in the city. However, as there is no response from the government, the women activists led by the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), organised a protest at the venue, where the organisers made elaborate arrangements for the grand finale of the event. As the event was allowed by the government, a large number of police personnel have been deployed at the hotel.