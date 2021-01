బీజేపీకి భయపడే చంద్రబాబు హిందుత్వ అజెండా , వాళ్ళను జనం నమ్మరు : ఎమ్మెల్యే వల్లభనేని వంశీ ఫైర్

English summary

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi was incensed that Chandrababu's agenda was to divide the caste and religion in the state. Vamsi, who has expressed displeasure over the attitude of opposition leader Chandrababu, has accused Chandrababu of engaging in religious politics out of suspicion of where the BJP will gain strength. He said Whatever Chandrababu did, the people knew everything.