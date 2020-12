ఎంపీ మోపిదేవి చీరాల పర్యటనలో ఉద్రిక్తత, వాడరేవులో ఎస్సై కారు ధ్వంసం , ఆమంచి వర్గీయుడిపై దాడి

English summary

The dispute between Chirala Wadarevu and Kathari vari palem fisherfolk is still unresolved. Today, former minister and MP Mopidevi Venkataramana visited the fishermen of Kathari Vari Palam and Wadarevu who are being treated at the Icon Hospital in chirala. The MP's visit also continued amidst tensions .The Karanam followers attacked the Amanchi follower at Prasad Nagar. At the hospital, Amanchi was stopped by a woman, before Mopidevi. Wadarevu fishermen pelted stones on Eepurupalem SI Sudhakar's car .