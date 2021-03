షాకింగ్: నాగార్జున సాగర్ ఉపఎన్నిక -మిగిలింది ఒక్కరోజే -టీఆర్ఎస్, బీజేపీ మల్లగుల్లాలు -జనసేనకు అవకాశం?

English summary

TRS and BJP are squabbling over the selection of candidates for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency by-election. 3 holidays declared for Sagar by-poll nomination filing, March 30 (Tuesday) is last day. The BJP, which has announced its candidates for tirupati and rest of the by-elections in the country, is still vying for the Nagarjuna Sagar seat. There is also a campaign to give Sagar seat to Janasena as part of the alliance. The BJP is likely to respond only after announcing the TRS candidate. April 30 is the last date for nominations in Sagar.