ఆ స్టింగ్ ఆపరేషన్ వల్లే ధూళిపాళ్ళ అరెస్ట్ .. ప్రజల ప్రాణాలను గాలికొదిలేసి జగన్ రాక్షసానందం : లోకేష్ ధ్వజం

English summary

Nara Lokesh has criticized Jagan for the arrest of dhulipalla narendra . Criticizing Jagan Lokesh, said arresting opposition leaders is a demonic act of Jagan . Lokesh criticized that doing conspiracies on TDP leaders who are fighting aganist jagan 's rule and jagan's corruption .Lokesh condemned the arrest of dhulipalla narendra and demanded to release him immediately .