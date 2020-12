జన్మదినోత్సవమని భజన కార్యక్రమాలకు తప్ప మహిళల రక్షణకేదీ సమయం .. జగన్ పై లోకేష్ ఫైర్

English summary

English description Nara lokesh fires on YS Jagan says that No women's protection except birthday bhajans . TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was incensed that CM Jagan had not reacted a young physically challenged woman burnt alive incident in Ongole . Nara Lokesh criticised CM Jagan did not have the heart and time to respond on Bhuvaneshwari case. Through this incident, the sincerity of CM Jagan towards women was once again made clear. Nara Lokesh said that even the time given for bhajans on the occasion of his birthday, but not to protect women.