పోలవరం కొత్త అంచనాలకు ఓకే, ఏపీకే అధిక ప్రాధాన్యం: గడ్కరీ, చంద్రబాబు పొగడ్తలు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Union minister for water resources and river development Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday did an aerial survey of the Polavaram project, one of the biggest multipurpose projects in the country, on Tuesday. The chief minister briefed Gadkari about the progress made on the project, which is a national project. Though it is being funded by the central government, it is the state government which is executing it. Later, Gadkari visited the Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme and offered prayers at the project site. Governor E S L Narasimhan, minister of state for science and technology Y S Chowdary and other officials were present. Pattiseema is a prestigious project that was completed in a record time of nine months and links the Krishna and Godavari basins.