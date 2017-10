షాకింగ్: పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ 'డిప్యూటీ సీఎం' డిమాండ్, జగన్ ఓకే? తేల్చేసిన వైసిపి

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

The Prashant Kishor team has dismissed the news being spread in regional broadcast media that the YSRC is planning to have a tie up with the Jana sena. Since morning, a few TV channels have been posting breaking news with visuals, stating that there has been a primary understanding between Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Mohan Reddy about the possible alliance, in 2019. However, the YSRC has dismissed the news as rumours.