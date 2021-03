జగన్ కు కొత్త అర్ధం చెప్పిన పంచుమర్తి అనురాధ .. ప్రజా సంక్షేమంపై పంచుమర్తి ప్రశ్నల వెల్లువ

English summary

Telugu Desam Party general secretary and women leader Panchumarthi Anuradha fires at the ruling YCP in AP and AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Anuradha said people would laugh if the YCP talked about public welfare in the state of Andhra Pradesh , criticized for saying that there is no public welfare during Jagan's rule .Panchumarthi Anuradha said that Jagan means millions of victims and thousands of criminals.