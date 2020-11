చట్టాలు చేసి చేతులు దులుపుకుంటే ఎలా ..మహిళల రక్షణకు ఆ పని చెయ్యండి : పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సలహా

English summary

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has expressed deep sorrow over the murder of Varalakshmi and said that the murder of a student in Gajuwaka was painful. Pawan Kalyan said that the laws are passed, but the result is zero with the laws. He demanded the govt to said what are the reasons why the Disha Act is still not in force. He urged the government to realize that there is no result with campaigns. Pawan Kalyan demanded that self-defense education be made compulsory for students from school level.