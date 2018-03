పవన్ అడ్రస్ మారుతోంది...జనసేన అవిర్భావ దినోత్సవం కోసం టీ షర్ట్స్ రిలీజ్

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Pawan Kalyan is going to lay foundation stone for his new house in Guntur, near Khaja Toll Gate in Guntur district. Pawan Kalyan is going to perform puja tomorrow morning at 11. 30 am along with his family. According to sources, he is going to construct his new house in 2 acres of land in Khaja, between Vijayawada & Guntur.