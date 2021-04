పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కు వైసీపీ మంత్రి కన్నబాబు చురకలు .. తిరుపతిలో వివేకా హత్య కేసుపై పవన్ వ్యాఖ్యల దుమారం

English summary

YCP leaders are on fire over remarks made by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the wake of the Tirupati parliamentary by-elections. Recently, AP Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu attacked Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan with harsh words. Pawan Kalyan, who was not questioned then, said that YS Vivekananda Reddy was murdered while the Telugu Desam Party was in power.