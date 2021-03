విశాఖ పోలింగ్ బూత్ వద్ద టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే వెలగపూడిని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన పోలీసులు .. మండిపడుతున్న టీడీపీ

English summary

Police arrested Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu who went to the polling booth with his followers at the AU High School . The YCP ranks were alarmed that Ramakrishna Babu had come to create riots. TDP activists tried to provoke by chanting slogans at the polling booth. Police arrested TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and AP TNSF president Pranav Gopal.