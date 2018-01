న్యూ ఇయర్ పార్టీ: రూ.400 చెల్లిస్తే.. తాగినోళ్లకు తాగినంత, ఆడినోళ్లకు ఆడినంత..

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A hotel owner of Palasa-Kasibugga organized New Year Party on 31 December 2017 night. When the organizers announced that people can get Unlimited Food, Drinks, Dance Rs.400, people of all the sections went there and enjoyed whole night. Organizers bring the Anchors from Visakhapatnam.