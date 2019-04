లక్ష్మీస్ ఎన్టీఆర్: రాజకీయ ఆధిపత్యం: చంద్రబాబుకు ఇంత వయస్సు వచ్చినా..!

English summary

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again found himself in the middle of controversy, after he was detained in Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. The director announced on Twitter on Sunday morning that he would hold a press conference “in the middle of the road” at 4 pm for his film Lakshmi’s NTR. “Today Sunday at 4 pm there will be a press meet right in the middle of the road at Pipula Road NTR circle. I extend an open invitation to media friends, true fans of NTR, everyone who is a little fond of me and the public who respects the truth to come be a part of this meeting,” he had tweeted on Sunday morning.