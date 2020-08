బాబ్బాబు.. మీ బాబుకు ఇచ్చిన ఆన్సర్ చూడండి, మాన్సాస్ ఉద్యోగుల జీతాలపై చంద్రబాబుతో సంచయిత

Dear @ncbn garu stop spreading #FakeNews reg @MVGRlearning . Pls refer to the reply sent to urson @naralokesh garu. One does not expect a former CM stooping to such low levels, manufacturing controversies to protect @Ashok_Gajapathi garus mismanagement of MANSAS under your watch. https://t.co/nF9lUV2kbJ pic.twitter.com/o8FX2t06Zf