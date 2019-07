పవన్ కు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన కామ్రేడ్... ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటమిపై కామెంట్

English summary

Jana Sena had an alliance with Left Parties for the 2019 AP Elections. However, There was no proper coordination between these parties to attain the best results. Eventually, They ended up on the losing side and now one of them is blaming the other for the defeat.CPI State assistant Secretary M Nageshwar Rao alleged secret pact between Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu eventually helped YSR Congress Party in 2019 Elections. He explains: 'While Pawan Kalyan hasn't campaigned for Jana Sena Candidates in Mangalagiri and Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu hadn't campaigned for TDP Candidates in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka. That itself is a sign of the secret understanding between the two parties'.Communists have the track record of changing their partners after every 5 years, just before the elections. As YCP hadn't responded positively to the proposal of alliance, Left Parties befriended Pawan Kalyan hoping that his charisma would do the magic. The judgement has gone terribly wrong and don't be surprised if they move closer to TDP in the next few years.