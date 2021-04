Sri Rama navami 2021 : ప్రధాని మోడీ, ఏపీ సీఎం జగన్, సీఎం కేసీఆర్ తో పాటు ప్రముఖుల శుభాకాంక్షలు

The CM said the sacred relationship of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, which stood the test of time for the larger benefit of society, will continue to inspire generation after generation.

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the occasion of sriramanavami . that the grace of Lord Rama be upon all the people of the country, he conveyed his best wishes to the people through social media, appealed to everyone on Twitter to follow the message of Shri Ram and take precaution in this context of the Corona crisis. Telugu state CMs YS Jagan and KCR also gave Rama Navami message. Celebrities like Chandrababu and Chiranjeevi also greeted the people.